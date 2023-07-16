You really do learn something every day. This week I learned that “spell” can also mean “to relieve.”

Initially, when I read the word in a story about firefighters coming in to “spell” the firefighters already fighting the flames in the extreme heat, I thought it must have been a typo. But our copy desk chief informed me that it can also mean “to take the place of for a time; relieve.”

