You really do learn something every day. This week I learned that “spell” can also mean “to relieve.”
Initially, when I read the word in a story about firefighters coming in to “spell” the firefighters already fighting the flames in the extreme heat, I thought it must have been a typo. But our copy desk chief informed me that it can also mean “to take the place of for a time; relieve.”
This also goes to show you how convoluted the English language is. For example, we all know spelling can mean “to express words by letters” as in “did I spell your name right?”
It also means a period of time, as in “let me sit just for a spell.”
It can also refer to an enchantment.
Again, I question, whose idea it was to use the same word for so many ideas? It’s not like a new word couldn’t be invented, right?
Actually, I know language continuously evolves and borrows from other languages so at one time these meanings probably all had different words that eventually became the same. But still!