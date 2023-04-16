It’s true: somebody’s junk is somebody’s treasure. We had a yard sale before the big move. We had nice things, most of it in good condition.

However, the big hit was all the “junk.” Or what I consider junk and never thought anybody might want it. My husband’s workshop was full of electronics, wires, machines, tools and, frankly, stuff I had no idea what it was.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you