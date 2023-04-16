It’s true: somebody’s junk is somebody’s treasure. We had a yard sale before the big move. We had nice things, most of it in good condition.
However, the big hit was all the “junk.” Or what I consider junk and never thought anybody might want it. My husband’s workshop was full of electronics, wires, machines, tools and, frankly, stuff I had no idea what it was.
But we figured somebody might know what it’s for and want it. Well, that’s exactly what happened. My stuff, my mother-in-law’s stuff, hardly sold. But my husband’s “junk,” oh wow. The men were practically fighting over it. And they knew what it was! Some of them explained what they were used for. Apparently some of it was expensive. But we wanted to get rid of stuff, so everything was priced at a bargain.
I was really proud when a retired Boeing engineer said, ‘Your husband must have been really smart.” Yup, that he was! And now that we’ve moved, we have more stuff of his stuff to sell. I see another yard sale in my future.