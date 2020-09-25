I miss the days when social media centered on family news, events and silly pet posts.
Do you remember those days of scrolling through and seeing posts that were more light-hearted?
I still see some of them, but those posts seem to be few and far between these days.
Social media is a terrific place to share ideas, photos, thoughts and opinions, and I welcome that flow. It’s a powerful tool, allowing users to connect with others and share information.
It’s easy to do, but it’s also easy to abuse.
When I see some of the darker things that people do – the trolling, the misinformation, etc. – I can’t help but wonder why.
Once upon a time, it seems that people were able to have a conversation, share different viewpoints, and either come to a consensus or agree to disagree.
I’m not sure what it will take to return the social media world to something civil, but I look forward to it.