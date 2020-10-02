I was saddened to hear about the cancella-tion of this year’s Somerton Tamale Festival. It is a very fun and popular event with a noble cause of raising scholarship money for area youth.
Speaking of tamales, people always give me weird looks when I put a tamale in a flour tortilla and make a burrito. That’s not weird at all.
Weird to me are two burritos I came across on Instagram recently. One restaurant puts mini-rolled tacos in its burrito. Another stuffs sausage, hash browns and mini-pancakes covered in syrup in its signature burrito.
Pancakes and maple syrup in a burrito? Sounds intriguing, but I think I’ll pass.
Readers, I’d love to hear about any strange burrito combinations or ingredients you know of. Please email me at rolivas@yumasun.com