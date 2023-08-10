If you see John Vaughn around today, wish him a happy anniversary – and, readers, it’s an awesome one.
Forty years ago today, in 1983, John joined the Yuma Sun team.
In journalism, that’s an especially unique concept. People tend to move from paper to paper, getting experience in one region before shifting to another.
But the Yuma Sun is different. John is one of those people who grew roots here, and I’m thankful he did.
He’s a terrific reporter, able to ask the right questions to explain any situation to readers.
And he’s a tremendous editor. He’s spent a good portion of his career mentoring reporters, coaching them on writing while at the same time having the vision to see the “holes” in the stories that need some work.
And did I mention he does all this in both English for the Sun and in Spanish for Bajo El Sol?
John, thank you for all you do! And happy 40th anniversary to you!
