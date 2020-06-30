About 5 1/2 years ago, I was asked if I’d like to start writing a weekly “First Take” for the Sun.
Sure, I responded.
I have to admit, I sometimes regretted it. It’s difficult to come up with something to say every week, especially when it’s 9 p.m. and you forgot you have a First Take due that night — as was often the case for me.
My biggest fear always was that, in a rush to come up with something, I’d churn out an unpopular hot take — one that wasn’t well thought out — and somebody would screenshot it, and it’d go viral on social media or something. Luckily, that never happened.
Other times, I enjoyed writing my weekly First Take.
But the time has come for me to give it up. This is my last First Take. If anyone out there actually reads this weekly, thank you? It’s been fun — some of the time.