I went camping with my family over the weekend.
It was an incredible outing, complete with some delicious cooking over a camp fire, awesome views of the desert plant life which was so very green, and a breathtaking early morning sunrise.
Yup, it was incredible… right up until the wind started to blow, and our tents looked like they were ready to take off like giant kites.
So, we packed it in a day early.
But to be honest, the incredibleness had already been tarnished when on a mid-morning hike with our dog, there, smack dab in the middle of nowhere, was a light bulb. Yes, a light bulb. Not a broken bulb, but a run of the mill household light bulb.
My wife and I looked at each other in disbelief.
Why, we wondered, would someone think it was OK to leave a light bulb, or any waste for that matter, out here in this gorgeous desert?
If you happen to be reading this, and you know who you are, shame on you!