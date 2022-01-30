The recent food supply shortages have been good for my cats. I had been having trouble finding the canned food they had eaten for years.
When I did find it, I would buy several boxes because I never knew when I would find it again. But I always feel a little guilty doing this because I don’t want to be a hoarder and contribute to the problem. And I don’t want to leave another cat family without their food.
But mostly I would just find empty shelves where it should have been. Finally, I just bought something else. And, oh my! My cats love it! They devoured it as if they hadn’t eaten in ages. And then I tried something else again. And they loved that too!
My poor cats. I had been feeding them the same brand of food for years because they were used to it and I thought they wouldn’t want something different. Turns out, very much like us, they enjoy trying a variety of new foods.
I don’t think I would have bought something different if not for the empty shelves. So, at least for me and my cats, something good came out of a bad situation.