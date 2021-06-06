About a month ago I wrote about all the great trips I’ve taken, but I had forgotten a lot of the details. I notoriously have a bad memory. I’ve had friends tell me, “Remember when we did this and that?” and I have no memory of it.
I joke that it sounds like I’ve had a great life, I just wish I could remember it.
But a lot of my memories are lost. I’ve seen photos with me in them and I have no memory of that day. It’s like I’m looking at a stranger and that stranger is me. Does that happen to other people?
I don’t worry that it’s a medical issue, at least not at this point in my life, because I’ve always had a bad memory. I seem to remember the things I really need to remember. Otherwise, it’s like my brain says, “Nah, there’s no point in filing this away. I’ll just toss it out!”
Sometimes my bad memory is a blessing. I tend to forget the bad stuff quickly. In earlier days I would forget why I was mad at my roommate and now I forget why I get upset at my husband. A bad memory is great for not holding grudges. And that’s good, right?