Readers, you might’ve noticed that news concerning Antelope Union’s receivership didn’t come out immediately. In the past, I’ve had some stories come out a little later than expected and I usually explain why to those who ask. But sometimes I do wish everyone could know. When the story is significant enough that somebody’s noticed it’s not out yet, the reason is typically that we’re working to give that story the coverage it deserves. At least that’s the case for my work, which I can only speak for. As a writer, it’s very important for me to ensure that I’m getting the most accurate information I have access to. Considerations of ethics aside, I find it very embarrassing to be wrong – plain and simple! But of course, news is very important and not about an individual’s ego so doing my best to be accurate is even more important. It’s taken time to talk to various parties, listen to meetings and dig through information in work like my most recent but I hope you’ll understand why the extra time is so worth it.
First take: Sometimes extra time is worth it
Tags
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.