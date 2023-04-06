It’s funny how little victories can really make your day. It might be the most basic of things, but it brings me such joy to have a success on my own without calling in the experts.

For example, I recently fixed a toilet in our house, which had been running on and off of its own accord. I watched a YouTube video, and then tried three different steps to fix it. The last step, thankfully, worked, fixing the toilet without needing to call in a plumber.

