It’s funny how little victories can really make your day. It might be the most basic of things, but it brings me such joy to have a success on my own without calling in the experts.
For example, I recently fixed a toilet in our house, which had been running on and off of its own accord. I watched a YouTube video, and then tried three different steps to fix it. The last step, thankfully, worked, fixing the toilet without needing to call in a plumber.
Later that day, I put a new lightbulb in my vehicle, which had burned out the night before. It’s a weird design on the vehicle, but again, it was YouTube to the rescue. I watched a video, walked outside with a wrench, and 10 minutes later – boom. Fixed headlight.
I’m a fan of trying to do repairs myself when I can, because usually, in just a few minutes, I can find a solution and move on.
But I also know my limits. Sometimes, it’s a great idea to call in the experts!