A while back, I wrote about the usage of Indigenous folklore in “Antlers” (2021). I wasn’t the happiest with it so I mentioned that “Smoke Signals” (1998) was a good starting point for those interested in more Indigenous representation, but I’m happy to share now that I’ve learned of a new film to keep on your radar: “Sooyi” (2021).
I learned from the Missoulian that the film was shot entirely in Blackfoot language on Blackfeet tribal land in Montana. With a full cast of Indigenous actors and several Blackfeet producers, the film asks “How do you fight a killer that can’t be seen?” as it tells the story of the smallpox pandemic among the Pikuni (Blackfeet) nation. It’s been nominated for various awards at the American Indian Film Festival and premiered at the Montana Film Festival last weekend. It may be a while until we can see the film, but I’m so excited!