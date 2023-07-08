“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” is out and it’s having me feel particularly conscious of the passage of time. The original album turns 13 this October! That’s close enough for me to consider it a midpoint marker for how long I’ve been alive! I was brand new to Taylor Swift then – and secular music in general. While I couldn’t really relate to the romance in her music, the emotions she captured struck a chord with me. I found myself very alone at that point of my life; Taylor felt like a friend when I had none. “Speak Now” colored my mental landscape. I listened to the CD endlessly on my portable walkman and daydreamed of prettier days. My world was so minuscule that I couldn’t imagine what I’d be doing five years later, let alone 13. And while my friends are dismayed to be older, I’m actually grateful. I feel nostalgia for the light in my life this album was but I’m glad I don’t need it like I used to.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

