In my driver’s education class in high school, we saw a film titled “Death on the Highway,” which was really, really gory.
The purpose of the film was to scare the bejesus out of you, showing what could happen if you drove irresponsibly.
There was also an advertising campaign called “Speed Kills.”
And who can forget the push to convince everyone to wear a seat belt? Of course, wearing a seat belt is now a law.
Which brings me to this.
In February, the Arizona State Senate passed a bill that would have allowed you to drive 20 mph over the posted limit on the freeway. In other words, you could do 95 on Interstate 8 between here and Gild Bend, and you would face a fine of no more than $250, if caught.
I like to go fast, on occasion. Yes, I do. But I also strive to be responsible, and I’m sorry, but doing 95 anywhere but on a race track is irresponsible.
Thank goodness this bill never made it out of the House.