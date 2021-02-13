My mom is visiting for a few days to celebrate both of our birthdays, which fall less than a week apart, and this gift trumps all the others – and I’m not just saying that because she takes care of the dishes every night. (But I’ll admit it is a nice perk.)
In college, I spent a number of Saturday afternoons at the kitchen table with my mom, munching on fare from our favorite pizzeria while everyone else was engaged in basketball practice and other activities. Now that we live on opposite sides of the continent, those savory moments are fewer and farther between, but we’ve made up for them this week between carnitas and calzones and mint chocolate chip cookies.
The closer I’ve inched to my quarter life crisis, the more acutely aware I’ve become that my mom is one of the largest-and-loudest supporters in my corner, in all the best ways. Through the years, she’s supported my dreams, tolerated my adolescent antics and lavished love on my sister and me without restraint. If you’re reading this – happy birthday week, Ma. I’m glad you’re here.