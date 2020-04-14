Our sports staff faced a unique and difficult decision recently: What to do about our high school golf all-region awards?
You see, Yuma Union High School District golf teams play in the fall, while Yuma Catholic plays in the spring. Meaning YUHSD teams had a season, but YC’s was canceled after only two matches due to COVID-19.
There were three options. 1) No golf all-region awards. 2) Include YC, based off of only two matches. 3) Don’t include YC.
We felt it was important to still do the awards. We did not, however, feel it was right to judge YC off of only two matches. It’s just way too small of a sample size. Our awards are based off of how you perform over the course of a season, and two matches isn’t a season.
It’s unfortunate for YC’s golfers, just as it’s unfortunate for all spring-sport athletes whose seasons were canceled.