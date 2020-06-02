The first weekend the world was largely without sports — back in March — my roommate and I watched random horse races that were live at like midnight. I thought it was a sign of things to come, in that with no major sporting events to watch, I’d resort to watching any random sporting event, just to get my sports fix.
Well, it actually hasn’t turned out that way.
Oh, I for sure miss basketball and Major League Baseball (and football if it were the fall). But NASCAR and UFC are back, Korean Baseball airs almost every night on ESPN, some soccer leagues are up and going, etc. — yet I haven’t purposefully watched a second of any of those.
So, maybe I don’t miss sports in general as much as I thought I would. At least not enough to become a fan of sports/leagues I’ve never cared about.