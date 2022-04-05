As the parent of a teenager, I realized this spring break was a welcome reprieve from school.
I’m not sure who enjoyed it more – my husband, our teen or me, but the pause from the day to day hustle was needed.
On a school day, my family is up and going at 5:30 a.m., and we don’t stop until well into the evening. There are school pick-ups and drop-offs, events, work, homework, housework, meals, exercise, etc. Normally, I enjoy it, but this stretch from Jan. 1 to now felt relentless.
And then spring break hit, and we slowed down a bit.
It was the little things, like the 5:30 a.m. alarm sliding back to 6:30. We still had work, and the teen still had homework, but she could do it at her own pace. We fit in a few mini-adventures, just to enjoy it as much as we could.
Thankfully, I think our batteries recharged some. Hopefully, it’s enough to power us through the last stretch to summer break!