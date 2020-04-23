I’ve been knocking out projects around the house lately, working on chores that need to be done but just get overlooked in regular life.

Earlier this week, I decided to clean the windows and screens on my house.

I wanted to get this done before the heat kicked in, but even earlier this week, it was too hot for that project.

The first few windows weren’t bad. But as I rounded the corner, and the windows kept coming, I realized I found a chore that I dislike even more than mopping.

I was quickly frustrated and overheated. And for some reason, I found the Windex bottle to be vexing.

Once I was done, however, the windows looked good. I didn’t realize how much they needed that bath until I saw the finished product.

But in the future, this is a job that can be outsourced … perhaps to some of the neighborhood teens!

