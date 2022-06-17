I must preface this column by saying that I am a Virgo. Those born under this sign tend to be sensible, level-headed and cautious.
With that said, I read a Washington Post article this week about how AAA has seen an increase in road assistance calls from motorists who’ve run out of gas. As gas prices surge, some bold, carefree and broke drivers are putting off their next trips to the gas station until their vehicles are practically running on fumes.
I personally know people who do this. I could never do it because I am the type who races to the gas station when my fuel gauge hits the quarter-tank mark.
The article also says that many motorists now are only partially filling their car’s gas tank, which I’ve sometimes done.
I was going to conclude this column by saying that most Virgos are too responsible to run out of gas. But my two Virgo podmates just informed that they wait until their gauge is at E to fill up. D’oh! There goes my whole premise!