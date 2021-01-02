I’m usually not one for making New Year’s resolutions. I prefer to get to work right away on whatever habit or activity I want to adopt or discard rather than holding onto the intentions until the next January rolls around. But this time around, there’s something about entering a new year and setting new goals – like opting for a book over Netflix in the evenings and spending less of my income on happy hour sushi – that just feels appropriate, correlational.
The best advice I ever read about resolutions (or goals or aspirations or whatever noun you’re attaching to the concept) was to start where you are – “Whatever thing seems too intimidating or enormous, whatever new skill seems too far off to develop, whatever project has been hanging over your head for what seems like forever: start where you are.”
So that’s what I’m doing – starting small, right where I am, with a liberal amount of grace for myself on the days that don’t quite measure up. What about you, readers? What are some of your New Year’s resolutions and how do you plan to practice them?