Greetings and salutations. I am Robert Brewer, the new sports editor for The Yuma Sun.
I come to you by way of North Dakota. Grateful to be out of the freezing cold, it has taken time for me to adjust to the sunshine. For one, my summer wardrobe is quite limited at the moment. All my coats, boots, knitted caps and gloves will serve virtually no use here.
I spent a grand total of three and-a-half years in North Dakota. Prior to that, I spent two years in Minnesota. With no desire to settle in that area of the country, I simply took on those jobs to build my resume.
Ever since I was of high school age, I recall taking family trips to Arizona and liking it here. With my Midwest adventures now behind me, I look forward to settling into a place I’ve had my eye on since about 16 or 17. Here’s to starting out in Yuma.