Have you made changes due to the coronavirus threat? Have you stopped going places?
Because of my work and the volunteer ministry I do, I’ve had to think about what I’m doing and how to protect myself and others. I’m more conscious of what I touch, how close I am to others. I have to keep reminding myself not to shake hands and hug people, which I automatically do. But I’m still going to the store, the office, I’m still covering events and being around people. Things might change. We just have to keep monitoring the situation.
As a congregation and workplace, we are taking every precaution recommended by health officials, including washing hands frequently, using sanitizer, not touching faces (or trying not to!), staying home if sick, etc.
If there is an outbreak in our area, we will adjust accordingly. In the meantime, officials have asked that we don’t panic, and so we are maintaining our routine.