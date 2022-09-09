A recent topic of conver-sation on my favorite blog were CPR song lists. Various groups have created collections of popular songs that are perfect for reaching the 100-120 beats per minute needed for ideal chest compressions.
At the top of each list is “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees, a fitting selection for someone receiving CPR.
But also on the same lists is “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen. So which is is? Do we want the victims in distress to stay alive or bite the dust?
A Yuma Sun reporter years ago covered a CPR training session here and said that the song the instructor used was “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong. If I were ever in need of CPR and my rescuer started humming “Baby Shark,” I think I (and many parents of toddlers) might actually consider death over yet another listen of the immensely popular and annoying kids’ song.