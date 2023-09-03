I’ve long wondered why judgment is spelled without an E in judge. I finally looked it up.
Although most sources agree that judgment is the accepted form in American English, while the British will take both spellings. However, when it comes to legal proceedings, judgment is the correct spelling even in Britain.
The consensus as to why the E was dropped seems to be … that’s how it came into the English vocabulary. It seems it came in misspelled and it stayed misspelled.
According to thesarus.com, the word judgment was first recorded in English around 1250-1300. It comes from the Old French word jugement, which is based on jugier (“to judge”).
A post on english.stackexchange.com explains that the spelling of some words froze in the history of English “because they were already extremely prominent in written form.”
Both sides of the pond have actually used judgment since the late 1600s. As thesaurus.com notes, stick to judgment and you won’t be judged in the UK or the US.