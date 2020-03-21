At the beginning of the week, a friend of mine commissioned her Instagram followers to write out at least three things they’re grateful for each day.
This week I’ve been deeply grateful for things like the gift of good health, for friends who show up on my doorstep with tacos, for the cacophony of birds twittering and chirping without fail when I open the front door each morning — still singing regardless of whatever chaos is raging in the world around them.
What I found was that once I got started, I couldn’t stop with just three things. Our lives have been blessed and enriched by an abundance of things — things we recognize and cherish, things we take for granted, big things and simple things. In times of uncertainty and distress (such as the ones we’ve found ourselves in these days), it’s beneficial and vital, even, to reflect on those things, to write them out and tack them someplace you pass by often.
So, reader-friends, what are you grateful for?