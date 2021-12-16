Readers, earlier this month, the Yuma Sun started a blanket drive, collecting blankets for Catholic Community Services’ Covered in Care program.
CCS delivers the blankets to homebound people across Yuma County during the holidays.
I love the concept, because at its core, it’s delivering warm hugs to every homebound person on the list – and who can argue with that?
Tuesday, I checked in to see how the blanket collection at the Sun was going, and readers, the response has been spectacular.
Bags upon bags of blankets are stacked up, waiting to be delivered to CCS. There are big blankets and small ones, store bought and homemade, in just about every color of the rainbow. There are also a bunch of socks too.
If you want to donate, there’s still time. Drop off any blankets or socks at the Yuma Sun office – 2055 S. Arizona Ave. – before Monday.
Readers, thanks so much for your support.