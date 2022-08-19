With COVID, monkeypox and polio among us, does it surprise anyone that cases of West Nile Virus are on the rise in some parts of the US?
In our little corner of the office we need to be especially vigilant because mosquitoes seem to like our space. Why? I did some Google research (AmericanPest.Net and VeryWell.com to determine what draws mosquitoes to people.
• They are attracted to the carbon dioxide we exhale. And if a person exhales more than others due to obesity and pregnancy, that’s a greater draw.
• With their poor eyesight, they zoom in on the silhouette provided by dark-colored clothing.
• Sweat, body heat and bacteria on the skin lure them in. They are especially drawn to feet and ankles, areas ripe for bacteria.
• They also like beer because it raises a person’s body temperature and mixes nicely with sweat.
• A person’s blood type also plays a role, with some mosquitoes preferring type O and others type AB.
So if you wear dark clothing and don’t breathe, sweat, get pregnant or drink beer, you should be OK.