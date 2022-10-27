I think I’m in a special type of purgatory right now. Maybe we all are – thanks to these election text messages inundating our phones.
“Do you plan on voting?” “We represent a coalition of people who support Cause Z. Do you support Cause Z? How will you vote on Nov. 8?”
Let’s be clear. I’m not about to share my personal views with an anonymous text message. That’s a hard, hard pass.
Then there are these messages.
“Candidate Joe Smith is evil. Here’s why he’s evil. Paid for by the supporters of Candidate Sally Sue.”
I understand that candidates want to get their message out. And I understand that the vast majority of Americans are tied to their cell phones.
But right now, I’m getting postcards and flyers in my mail, and a 24-hour flood of emails to my work and personal accounts.
My text message space seems sacred. So let’s put a stop on these unsolicited election texts!