The storms over the last few weeks are taking their toll on Yuma’s trees, aren’t they?
It’s impossible to keep up with the amount of leaves that have fallen from the ficus trees at my house, although I’m thankful we didn’t lose any branches.
We also have a couple of palm trees, and the flexibility of those palms is stunning to see. The other night, I woke up in the middle of the night as thunder crashed nearby, and my palm trees were bent at an angle I didn’t think possible.
Our trees are all still standing, but other neighborhoods haven’t been as fortunate. The piles of downed branches and fresh firewood springing up all around will be pretty awesome in the winter when it cools down enough to enjoy a little fire.
Thankfully, I haven’t heard any reports of people getting injured from falling trees or tree debris, which is amazing, considering these storms.
Hopefully, it stays that way through the end of monsoon season!
