The moon this week has been pretty awesome, hasn’t it?
I’ve been outside a lot this week in the evenings, and the moon has truly been a sight to behold. I started paying attention over the weekend before it was full, and it was lovely.
It reached its peak Tuesday morning, but on my walk Tuesday night, it was still a stunner.
Known as the strawberry moon, the name stems from the moon’s timing, which matches up with strawberry harvesting season for the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada, NPR notes.
I thought about taking a picture of the moon with my phone, but I know those photos never do the scene justice. It always looks like a little white dot, not quite capturing what the eye can see.
I spent some time online looking at professional photographers’ amazing artwork. It’s worth a quick Google search, readers – some of it is stunning.
But none of them beat seeing it in person!