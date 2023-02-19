Talk about stress. We recently found out that we have to move out. The landlord sold the property and we have less than a month to find a new place, pack and move out.
I’m trying not to stress, but it inevitably creeps up. So it got me thinking, what is the best way to handle stress? I turned to my favorite website, jw.org, and found a couple of good articles. One of them, “Stress–Keys to Managing It,” pointed out that stress can be caused by insecurity. Yup. That’s exactly what’s causing my stress right now.