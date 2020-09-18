Both The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal had recent stories about how dentists around the nation are noticing an increase in people grinding their teeth – and they are attributing it to stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse effects on their lives.
Another article published last year focused on mental health professionals who said they were treating more people for anxiety and depression, and the patients said that stemmed from the toxic and divisive political climate in the U.S. Accompanying behavior of this anxiety and depression was teeth grinding.
I believe it. Years back, I was under a lot of stress at my job. Unbeknown to me, I had been grinding and damaging my teeth at night while I slept. Fortunately, my dentist noticed it and fashioned a custom-made dental guard to protect my teeth.
Thank God I still have it, because I think the coming weeks ahead and after the Nov. 3 presidential election will be teeth-grinding time for many.