Yesterday marked the 69th anniversary of my mom and dad’s wedding anniversary.
Sadly, my dad left us in 2001.
He died of cancer one month short of his and my mom’s 50th anniversary. He was trying his hardest to make it to that anniversary, and fought a good fight.
It was probably the only fight he ever lost. He was one of those people who, when he set his mind to do something, he was, well, unstoppable. And he hated to lose.
My mom said it was stubbornness. I called it determination.
Anyway, my mom and dad had this tradition. On the 16th of every month — they were married June 16 — they would wish each other a “Happy Monthsery.” It evolved into a loving competition between them, to see which one could remember to say it to the other first.
On the day my dad passed, May 16, my mom leaned over his bed and whispered, “Happy Monthsery.”
And my dad whispered back, “I already said it this morning. You just couldn’t hear me.”
Classic!