A lot of young people fantasize about their wedding day or having kids or landing their dream job but I’m not really one for those traditional dreams in particular. My version of “dreaming about the wedding day” is planning for grad school! Maybe it’s a weird comparison but the analogy’s proven useful for making family understand just how important the whole ordeal is to me. It’s not just a means to an end; it’s THE dream. I’m sure there will be other dreams that’ll come up – we’re never static – but I’ll die happy if I got the chance to write a dissertation, actually finish it, and successfully defend it. I guess a lot of my identity is tied up in academics; school has always been my thing. And having done the equivalent of a master’s thesis for honors studies, I can still say it’s my thing. I didn’t feel ready for it fresh after my bachelor’s but I think maybe it’s almost time. I’m certainly looking carefully at programs for a year from now so who knows? But here’s hoping!

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

