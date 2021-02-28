I’m so grateful for videoconfe-rencing technology. It’s made it possible for me to work from home during the pandemic. It made game night possible for my family, with relatives from Arizona, Minnesota and Texas getting together playing and laughing like the good old times.
It’s made possible for my congregation to continue meeting every week. Even my mom, who’s not tech savvy, has been able to join her congregation because my brother in Texas connects her remotely to Zoom meetings in Arizona. And I love that my own congregation has had guest speakers from all over the world. Again, thanks to technology.
However, sometimes I find myself feeling “Zoom exhausted.” A relative said that “Zoom fatigue” is an actual term. One reason we’re so fatigued? “All of those eyes staring back at us,” according to a report. “It’s as if everyone in the elevator stopped looking at their feet or at their phones and all of them turned and stared right at you.” I guess that’s why I often find myself turning off the video and leaving the sound only.