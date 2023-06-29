If you have kids in school, this is my heads up to you. Summer is more than halfway over.
It doesn’t seem possible, but I just looked at a calendar and sure enough, we are charging full-steam ahead into the last stretch of summer break.
Crane kids go back Aug. 2, Yuma Union High School District kids on Aug. 3, and District One on Aug. 7.
Doesn’t it feel like summer break just started yesterday?
It’s already time to start stalking back to school deals for cheap notebooks and a new backpack – two years of high school took a toll on the last one!
I’d love to have summer pause for just a moment, to stretch these days out a little longer.
Before we know it, it will be back to the daily school grind – early mornings off to school, evenings filled with homework, etc.
Here’s to enjoying these last few weeks of summer break. May our kids’ days be fun, happy and relaxed (and ours too!)!
