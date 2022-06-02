In our house, one of the clearest indications that school is out for the summer takes place in my kitchen.
Summer is when my kid starts working on her culinary skills.
On Wednesday, she prepped a bunch of veggies to make lettuce boats for lunches. Celery, carrots, cucumber and more were sliced, diced and put into their own little containers, all ready to go.
Then she turned her attention to the good stuff: cinnamon coffee cake. As I type this, my house smells amazing.
I tend to only bake around Christmas, so it’s fun to have the teen whip together some delicious concoctions in the summer months. And it’s something she enjoys that can be hard to do during those busy school months.
I’ve already put in a request for my favorite – chocolate chip cookies. And the teen has already made me a list of baking goods that are running low.
But this is one shopping errand I don’t mind running, because the end result is so tasty!