I got really excited at the thought of the Super Bowl this year because for the briefest of moments, my Cleveland Browns had a shot.
They didn’t make it, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, but man … the Browns really had a great season.
I may still tune in to the Super Bowl, but is it weird to still cheer for the Chiefs? After all, they did knock out my Browns.
I have zero interest in the Buccaneers, and frankly, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is fun to watch on the field.
I’m also curious to see how advertisers handle the Super Bowl. That’s always interesting, and almost a year into a pandemic, there has been lots of talk that the ads might be a little different.
But who knows? That’s all part of the fun of the Super Bowl. There is always the potential for a surprise or an upset – both on the field and off.