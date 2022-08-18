If you are looking for a spot of joy in your day, I would suggest googling “otter reaction to popcorn maker.”
It’s a video posted on the YouTube channel Kotsumet. Two otters named Kotaro and Hana are the stars of the show, as they watch their owner set up a hot air popcorn popper.
At first, they are super curious about the process, until the popcorn actually shoots out of the machine. The two then take off and hide under the couch – and that part made me feel a little bad for them. But eventually, they come over and try the popcorn, as the curiosity was just too much for them.
That led me to a video of the two eating a giant buffet of snacks, and another of them enjoying breakfast – little plates of raw seafood.
Their curiosity is incredibly fun to watch, and they do all sorts of tricks, like high-fives and juggling.
Now, I’m adding “Have a high-five with an otter” to my bucket list!