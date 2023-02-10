Rural Metro sent out an email about partying responsibly on Super Bowl Sunday because that is one of the worst days for motor vehicle collisions.
That warning reminds of an incident years ago at a friend’s house. Our friend had thrown a party and there was lots of drinking going on. One of our friends, John, was clearly drunk, slurring his speech and struggling with his balance.
Another friend, Mike, aware of John’s condition, had somehow managed to get a hold of John’s car keys. At the end of the night John asked Mike for his keys but he refused to give them to him. John, who was usually a laid-back guy, was a mean drunk. He became belligerent and demanded his keys. He was tall and built like a linebacker and could have easily beaten up Mike. But Mike stood his ground. John eventually fell asleep and got his keys the next day.
Please be like Mike this Sunday.