On his radio show the other day, John Tesh talked about the traits of a super-intelligent person. Among them are a twisted sense of humor and being introverted. I’m what I call a social introvert. I enjoy being by myself, but I also like spending time with family and friends. I’m not super talkative. I’m more of a listener, and I ask endless questions. I chalk that up to a strong sense of curiosity.
As for a twisted sense of humor, I love sarcasm, but I admit that I don’t always get jokes. Sadly, sometimes people have to explain them to me. I find that embarrassing, but I can laugh about it.
Tesh also said that mothers of super-intelligent people tend to have had a lot of morning sickness during the pregnancy. I called my mom, thinking surely she’ll say she didn’t get sick. But she said she had terrible morning sickness for five full months. I thought maybe I’m smarter than I realized. That didn’t last long. She then said that she had the same morning sickness with all her four pregnancies. I’m not that special after all.