This weekend, the Diamond-backs will celebrate their 25th anniversary in a three-game set at Chase Field against the Padres.
A lot has changed since the crown jewel of the franchise’s success – the 2001 season in which the team won its first and only World Series – and it certainly hasn’t been a change in the positive direction.
This season is no different, as the Diamondbacks have turned from the youthful, new kids on the block perfectly built for the new MLB rules, to the worst team in baseball over the last 30 games.
Once a team that would be feared in the postseason if they kept up their success, that reputation is plummeting along with Arizona’s playoff odds, which are now less than 25 percent and dropping quickly.
They are 5-17 since the All-Star break and are morphing from surprise to disappointment. Maybe the sports gods have finally decided to move the torment from the Footprint Center across the street to Chase Field.