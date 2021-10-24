I was surprised to learn the No. 1 dream car is the Dodge Challenger, according to a car rental comparison website. The American sports car placed above the Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes Benz, which I thought would have easily taken the top spot.
StressFreeCarRental.com set out to see which cars were the most tagged with the hashtag #DreamCar on Instagram. The Challenger was the most bragged about, followed by the previously mentioned cars as well as the Bugatti Chiron, Audi R8, Ford Mustang, Nissan GT-R and Volkswagen Golf R.
I thought for sure the top spot would go to a European supercar that costs an arm and a leg. The Challenger is affordable in comparison. I thought dream cars were considered dreams because they’re so inaccessible to most people. I don’t know anything about cars, but even I notice the enthusiasm when people see or talk about super expensive European cars.
I’m quite happy with my little four-door sedan. I love how fuel efficient it is! A little gas goes a long way. For me, that’s my #DreamCar.