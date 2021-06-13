Is it weird that I like to brag about Yuma’s hot tempera-tures? Maybe some people don’t think it’s anything to brag about, but I think it’s cool that we Yumans survive such obviously inhospitable conditions.
I like to think we’re superheroes for surviving the Yuma summers. Not everyone can or wants to. Some might even think we’re crazy. That’s what I was told when I moved from the cool White Mountains of Arizona to Yuma. But once you do it for at least one summer, you feel like part of an elite group.
Of course, this self-proclaimed superhero does not always feel like sweating it out in the harsh weather and she’d rather spend some quality time indoors with the air conditioning. Isn’t that why they invented AC? Just so we Yumans can brag about surviving extremely hot temperatures as we move between the AC in the house to the car and the store and the office?
And, with a heat wave beating down on us these days, just make sure you stay hydrated and watch your pets. They need water, shade and a cool shelter. If possible, bring them indoors.