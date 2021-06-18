This scorching weather has me thinking a lot about my dad. He was a technician for the civil service and worked at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. His specialty was air-conditioner maintenance and repair.
As you can probably imagine, he was very popular in the summer with relatives and neighbors who needed their AC units or swamp coolers serviced. I accompanied him a few times on his side jobs, but it was mainly my older brothers who helped him out and earned some extra spending money.
I read this week that the ideal temperature for sleeping comfortably is 65 to 70 degrees. I wish someone had told that to my dad! When we were kids, he would always wake up in the middle of the night and turn off the cooler – even though it was still warm out. Typical, penny-pinching dad.
I hope my dad has a happy Father’s Day in Heaven and that none of my relatives are bugging him to come fix their coolers.