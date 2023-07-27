This will be remem-bered as The Summer of Broken Air-Condition-ers.
Last week I shared that both my sister and niece in Tucson were without AC during this hellish heat wave. Fortunately, my sister’s old unit was replaced the following day. But my niece had to wait three days before her AC could be serviced and repaired.
My sister said her chiropractor told her the AC in both his office and home also gave out.
And guess what, kids? Now my AC is broken, or rather dead. It will be replaced next week. Thank God, the unit in my bedroom still works and I can get some respite from the heat.
My friend in Somerton was not so lucky after his AC stopped working. He had to suffer for three days without it and the temperature inside his home climbed to 100 degrees! His AC was finally repaired Wednesday.
This is crazy! What’s going on?