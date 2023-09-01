Just recently, I was chatting casually with an acquain-tance and brought up that I managed to go see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this year. It was quite unexpected since I was in the same city for unrelated business and I got tickets at the last hour but hey, I did something spontaneous! That’s not too unusual for me, however. Regardless, I enjoyed chatting about it with a fellow Swiftie when someone nearby was surprised that my pal was a fan. While he didn’t say it outright, it felt like my peer was being judged for being a guy and enjoying Taylor Swift music. Can you believe that? More people were recorded attending Taylor’s opening show in Glendale than this year’s Super Bowl. Demand for tickets has been astoundingly high. And now, the tour’s film has broken AMC Theaters’ presale record with $26 million. I’m not sure where this guy’s been this year but I think it’s safe to say that most of the world has “Swiftie Fever” – and it’s no respecter of gender! Even so, can we stop judging people for silly things like this? It’s 2023, guys!
First Take: Swiftie Fever
