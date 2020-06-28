It’s been three weeks since I first developed symptoms of COVID-19. I worked at home through the first two weeks because I wanted the distraction. But the fatigue got to me in the third week and I decided to take a few days off and simply rest.
And I discovered a new symptom. My taste and smell seemed just fine, but then I noticed that everything tasted super salty. So I started paying attention and realized that everything tasted a bit off. Another check to the symptoms list!
But I still don’t have and never have had fever. Which is why it bothers me when facilities and businesses check temperatures before allowing people in. If I had tried to enter one of these before I realized I had the virus, I would have passed the fever check and been allowed in. So don’t rely on these checks. And wear a mask because you might not know you have it for several days. It took me a week from exposure to the time I first developed symptoms.