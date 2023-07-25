Formula One is the pinnacle of motorsport, but underneath the intensity is a group of drivers who love to have fun.
One of F1’s most popular drivers is 23-year-old Brit Lando Norris, who’s finished in second place in back-to-back races for McLaren.
Norris is eccentric, known for his big smile, goofy attitude and overall entertaining escapades on and off the track.
He also has a signature celebration when he gets on the podium, slamming his champagne bottle, causing the spray to launch out like a geyser.
In Hungary, the top 3 drivers are presented with brilliant porcelain jugs. In Great Britain, Norris’ champagne slam knocked his trophy off of the pedestal, but it stayed in one piece.
On Sunday, Norris slammed his champagne next to the winner’s trophy of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, sending it tumbling off of the podium and into pieces.
The trophy takes six months to make and costs around $45,000. It was hilarious, but also tragic for the race organizers.
Keep doing your thing, Lando.
